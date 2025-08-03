This Commanders QB is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
As NFL legends were immortalized this weekend in Canton, OH, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was honored as well — not with a Gold Jacket, but with a glass display.
A photo posted on social media by his mother, Regina Jackson, showed Daniels’ full Commanders uniform — pads, helmet, and cleats included — featured in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s museum alongside a write-up commemorating his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Her caption read: “He’s in the Hall of Fame. One day it will be with a Gold Jacket.”
On a Hall of Fame Path?
Since arriving in Washington, fans have been captivated by Daniels. The Offensive Rookie of the Year has been one of the most talked-about first-year quarterbacks in recent memory. His dual-threat ability and poise under pressure have even drawn comparisons to legendary quarterbacks like Tom Brady.
While the image wasn’t intended to overshadow this year’s inductees — Jared Allen, Eric Allen, Sterling Sharpe, and Antonio Gates — it did suggest that Daniels is on a path that could one day lead to football immortality.
A Record-Setting Rookie Season
Like this year’s Hall of Fame class, Daniels is beginning to leave a mark. In his rookie season, he posted a 69% completion rate, 25 touchdowns to just nine interceptions, and a passer rating of 100.1. He earned Rookie of the Week honors a record 11 times and led the Commanders to their first NFC Championship appearance, a feat they haven't accomplished in 33 years.
Among his many highlights: a miracle 52-yard Hail Mary to Noah Brown as time expired against the Bears. A play now known as the “Miracle in Maryland.”
The road to the Hall of Fame may be far for Daniels, but if he continues on his current path, the caption might not be wishful thinking. One day, that gold jacket will belong to No.5.
