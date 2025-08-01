Commander Country

Commanders QB lands in the top 10 of new Madden ratings

The new Madden ratings are out, and Jayden Daniels will start the season as an 85 overall. That places the Commanders' star as the 10th-best QB in the game.

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels exploded onto the scene his rookie season.

While most thought it would take some time for him to find his rhythm, the rookie quarterback showed the NFL exactly how good he was.

Daniels went on to win the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, and will now be expected to continue playing at an elite level as the Commanders search for a Lombardi Trophy.

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Annually, as we approach the start of the regular season, Madden, the popular NFL video game, releases its player ratings.

Last season, Daniels entered as a 79 overall but ended as an 85. On Thursday, Madden released their ratings for the 2025 season, and Daniels will enter as the 10th-highest-rated QB in the game with an 85 overall.

Daniels, The Gamer

Daniels will pick up right where he left off last year. The Commanders' offense is expected to take another step this season with an improved offensive line and the addition of Deebo Samuel to join Terry McLaurin if the latter doesn't get traded.

Add in the fact that he has other weapons like Noah Brown, Brian Robinson Jr., and Austin Ekeler at his disposal, and things are lining up pretty nicely for Daniels and the Commanders.

Daniels will be asked to continue using his dual-threat ability, but the team will likely try to protect him a bit more, so we could see a slight uptick in his passing metrics.

There are great quarterbacks ranked ahead of Daniels, but there is no reason not to believe that he can make another large jump in the Madden ratings come season's end.

