The one player who embodies the Commanders' entire journey
Safety Jeremy Reaves is entering his eighth NFL season, playing under his third logo and team name. He has been wearing the Washington Commanders on his uniform for the past three seasons, marking the start of his fourth.
Along with name and logo changes have come staff and regime shifts for the Commanders, and Reaves has been there for all of it.
As one of the constants in Washington, the veteran has gone from underdog to All-Pro and team captain, to now being one of the more experienced men on a star-studded roster, and one who knows what it means to put in the work to see the results.
An Eye in the Storm
“I've been through three team names, it's two owners, this is my third coaching staff. So, I've kind of seen the evolution of this place,” Reaves says.
In many ways, the evolution of the team follows the player’s, though he was never dysfunctional himself, just undervalued. As he’s gotten better and proven himself, the franchise has seemed to turn things around to the point where other veterans, like outside linebacker Von Miller, come to the Commanders looking to hunt another Super Bowl ring.
Last year, when Washington defeated the Chicago Bears on a Hail Mary pass, the same opponent Reaves tore his ACL against on the same field just over a year before that night, the safety was emotional in acknowledging that that result was the purest sign that things were changing for him and his team.
The Fruits of Labor
The emotion Reaves felt was one of gratitude. For being rewarded for all of the struggle and turmoil he had to carve his NFL career out of.
“It's so cool to just see the fruits of the labor of the guys that have been here before, that worked hard, that didn't really get to see it,” Reaves says. “I'm so grateful and thankful.”
'The Juice is Worth the Squeeze'
Sometimes, gratitude and thankfulness can lead to premature feelings of achievement. For Reaves, however, for as far as he’s come, he knows there’s still a mountain left to climb, and he has no plans on stopping now, not even after getting an offseason extension that locks him in with the Commanders through 2026.
The new deal and his status on the team today don’t signify completion, but a sign that the juice is worth the squeeze, and that he and his teammates need to keep going, keep striving to reach the summit of NFL greatness. But with success and continuity, he doesn’t feel like they’re starting from behind like they may have been in other seasons.
“We keep the core guys still the same, and now you just get to build off of it. You don't have to rebuild,” Reaves says.
The Quintessential Commander
Like others, Reaves has been through it with Washington. Yet, no matter what, he’s always been able to find the thread of motivation to pull from. It’s what has made him among the favorites in the fan base and what has led him to his career success today.
That kind of approach, being one that head coach Dan Quinn admires most in players, is no coincidence when it comes to explaining why Reaves survived a staff change that many others did not. Because guys like Reaves are exactly who Quinn and general manager Adam Peters are looking for, and are the types of players that are going to finish restoring Washington to football glory.
READ MORE: New report reveals the Commanders' true plan for Terry McLaurin
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• This Commanders player-coach duo has a very unique history
• Commanders star reveals the biggest mistake NFL players make
• Commanders head coach praises $97 million cornerback
• Commanders lay foundation for return to district with union deal