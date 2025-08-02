Commanders' Dan Quinn highlights Jayden Daniels' growth
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels raised the bar in his rookie season.
However, he needs to continue growing in his encore performance.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn pointed out ways he believes Daniels is getting better during training camp.
Quinn sees growth from Daniels
“There was a great interaction between him and [TE Ben] Sinnott the other day. There was a certain blitz that Ben had to look quickly to go to it. Jayden put it right on him, so I saw them talking afterwards that that connection happened so quickly," Quinn said.
"Maybe last year that wouldn't have been, but this specific play, they went, they talked about it, that's it. And so that made me happy too. On that particular play he was just going to acknowledge to Ben man, that was the route, that was the right spot. And so, I think there's all three things. One, acknowledgement, two, on a good play or one you're in the right space, or three, here's why I saw what could be different. So, there's all sorts of ones, but the communication's the main thing, if you see it, say it.”
Daniels has the potential to be an even better quarterback and that should make other teams around the league a little scared.
If Daniels continues to make an impact, the Commanders will be in the thick of things once again in late January.
Daniels and the Commanders will return to the gridiron against the New England Patriots on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
