Commanders' Jayden Daniels reveals he was offseason roommates with Jordan Love
Heading into Week 2, the Washington Commanders will step into Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. For second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, it won’t be his first time on the big stage, but his first time playing at one of the NFL’s most historic venues, and the rival quarterback as a familiar face.
Daniels and Packers quarterback Jordan Love will share more than just the spotlight on Thursday night’s primetime game. Their connection dates back years, rooted in Southern California football and strengthened over the past offseason.
The SoCal Connection
“Yeah, for sure. I mean, we’re both SoCal quarterbacks, so that kind of thing runs with that route,” Daniels said when asked about his history with Love.
Love, who was once deemed the young quarterback to watch in 2023 when he took over in Green Bay, is now firmly the leader of the Packers. Daniels has now taken that title with his impressive rookie campaign and strong start to the 2025 season.
Offseason Roommates, TNF Rivals
They may be rivals this week, but in the offseason, things were different. “But for us, man, I was just actually working out with him this past offseason. We were living together, getting after it, so we already said we’ll see each other Week 2. But I’m super happy for him, everything that he’s done and has accomplished.”
More Familiar Foes
Their upcoming matchup not only pits two friends against each other but also highlights the next wave of young quarterbacks shaping the league.
Apart from Love, another familiar face Daniels will encounter is former Cowboys defender Micah Parsons who was traded to the Packers ahead of the season. During his debut against the Lions, Parsons logged one sack and one total tackle in their 27-13 win. He also posted two pressures in a total of 30 snaps.
Lambeau Field adds another layer of challenge, with its rich history, intense energy, and unique environment, making it one of the league’s toughest venues.
Thursday night won’t just be about two young quarterbacks, but an early measure of whether the Commanders offseason upgrades are paying off.
