'You just never know': Commanders OC on the team's first big test

After months of offseason trades, training, and preseason games, the Washington Commanders will kick off their season Sunday against the New York Giants, and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury knows that the first game is important because it sets the tone of the team, particularly the offensive unit, seeing if all their offseason work pays off.
“Really just getting this unit together and seeing how we play as a group,” Kingsbury said this week, about heading into Week 1. “I liked the additions we made. I loved how we practiced and how we've worked and the connection the guys have.”
The Commanders have spent the offseason reshaping their offense, mixing new faces with returning players. Kingsbury, entering his second season as offensive coordinator with the Commanders, had much success on offense with star quarterback Jayden Daniels last season.
'You Never Know Until You Get Out There'
Kingsbury emphasized how much he liked the way the roster has meshed in training camp. Still, he acknowledged that practice can only tell them so much about the offense. “You just never know until you get out there,” he said. “And it’s a great challenge.”
That “great challenge” begins against a Giants defense led by second-year defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. “I think [New York Giants Defensive Coordinator] Shane Bowen does a tremendous job on defense and with those pieces they added, it should be a heck of a challenge for us to see kind of where we're at.”
A 'Heck of a Challenge'
Among the Giants’ biggest defensive additions are edge rusher Abdul Carter and defensive lineman Darius Alexander. Also adding veteran linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and cornerback Paulson Adebo through trades and free agency. Their secondary gained safeties Beau Brade and Rico Payton, while defensive lineman Chauncey Golston adds another physical presence upfront.
That means the Commanders' offensive line and Daniels will be tested early, offering an immediate measuring stick for the unit.
The Real Answer
The season opener is about more than just winning or losing; it will shape the team’s identity for the season. As Kingsbury puts it, it will be the real answer to how good this offense can be: “You just never know until you get out there.”
