Micah Parsons gives Commanders huge problem vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders no longer have to face Micah Parsons twice a season after he was traded by the Dallas Cowboys, but he will be on the other sideline when the team meets the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.
Parsons was coached by Commanders boss Dan Quinn in his first three NFL seasons. The former Cowboys defensive coordinator spoke about his thoughts on the Parsons trade.
“I was surprised that he was traded, and I had an absolute blast coaching him. So, he brings out the mad scientist in you to see, ‘Alright, what if he was here and how would you feature him? And what about over here?’ He was a player that could learn things really quickly, but I was surprised that he went out outside the division, I would say," Quinn said.
Quinn knows Parsons very well
The benefit to facing Parsons is the fact that Quinn knows him like the back of his hand. Quinn helped coach him towards becoming one of the best defenders in the league.
Even though Quinn knows Parsons' game, that doesn't mean it will be easy to prevent him from wreaking havoc.
“In Dallas he was one of our fastest players, so that's the hardest thing to simulate for an offensive tackle to see the first couple, two or three steps. It's not at a speed that you can simulate in a practice rep. So, that would be like early on I think there's been some rushes that he could surprise some people if you haven't faced him, knowing that he can really jump off the ball," Quinn said.
If the Commanders can limit Parsons' impact, they should have a chance to pull off the upset against the Packers on the road.
The Commanders are scheduled to kick off against Parsons and the Packers on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.
