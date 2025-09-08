Commanders’ revamped offense shows promise with Deebo Samuel debut
The Washington Commanders added a win in the 'W' column defeating the New York Giants 21-6 in the season opener at Northwest Stadium, offering fans a glimpse of how the team’s revamped offense looks with their new weapons in the mix.
On the debut episode of the Commanders Squad Show, former Washington wide receiver and podcast co-host Anthony Armstrong admitted there was uncertainty about how the offense would perform in Week 1.
“It was one of those things where you didn’t really know what you were going to get from the offense, completely because you didn’t have your main guy there all training camp,” he said. “We didn’t know what you were going to look like when you add Terry McLaurin in the mix.”
Early on, that concern seemed warranted as Washington struggled to establish rhythm. Still, Armstrong urged patience.
“Yeah, you’re right, there were some points where things were a little bit slow, and there were some hiccups. Things were a little bit off if you will—that’s what Week 1 looks like,” he explained.
But as the game went on, the Commanders’ offense began to settle and find its footing.
With rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the backfield and Deebo Samuel lining up opposite McLaurin, quarterback Jayden Daniels was able to spread the ball around in a way that eluded the offense last season.
“Yeah it gives you a different option. You think about past receivers that have been opposite Terry McLaurin—I mean no disrespect—but they haven’t come with the same type of clout that Deebo Samuel was going to bring to the table,” Armstrong said. “So now you have a playmaker on that side. Well, if they are able to keep 17 down and not let him get a lot of targets, they can lean on somebody else.”
That ability to lean on Samuel was evident. He finished with 77 receiving yards and 19 rushing yards for a total of 96 yards from scrimmage. His 19-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach. Croskey-Merritt added big plays of his own on the ground, showing Washington finally has balance in its offensive attack.
“This offense was able to make some plays, and they got rolling eventually,” Armstrong said. “And they sealed it late with the Deebo run and the Croskey-Merritt run as well.”
The win was a solid start for the Commanders. It wasn’t perfect, but if Week 1 is any indication, it’s a look into what a revamped offense can become this season.
READ MORE: Deebo Samuel makes statement in Commanders debut vs. Giants
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels responds after Commanders Week 1 win vs. Giants
• Jayden Daniels has a simple answer for those worried about Commanders
• Dan Quinn gives perfect response to Commanders trying to repeat last year's success
• Commanders coach Dan Quinn explains Jayden Daniels' greatness