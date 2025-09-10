Jayden Daniels pops up on Commanders injury report before Packers game
The Washington Commanders opened the season on a high note, knocking off the New York Giants 21–6 on Sunday. The game highlighted both a revamped offense and a tough defense, holding the Giants to just 231 total yards and shutting them down on two goal-line stands, multiple third-down attempts, and zero touchdowns.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels set the tone on offense with new weapons Deebo Samuel and Jacory Croskey-Merritt, throwing for 233 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-30 passing while also adding 68 yards on 11 carries. After that strong start, some eyebrows were raised when Daniels’ name appeared on Monday’s injury report.
No Cause for Concern
The good news for Washington is that the listing isn’t a cause for concern for head coach Dan Quinn. Any mention of a quarterback’s throwing hand or wrist is bound to draw attention, especially given how important Daniels is to the team.
In the report, Daniels was listed with a right wrist issue, but practiced fully and is expected to start Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. Daniel's full participation indicates the problem will not affect his play.
A Tough Test on a Short Week
And honestly, the timing couldn’t be better. The Commanders are heading into a short week with momentum, and Lambeau Field is never an easy trip. Thursday’s matchup brings an early-season test against a Packers defensive front that now features former Cowboys star Micah Parsons, one of the league’s dominant pass rushers. Daniels’ mobility will be key, and keeping him upright while building on Week 1’s rhythm will be the top priority.
Footnote to a Big Week
The brief chatter around the injury report turned out to be nothing more than a footnote. The Commanders' focus has already turned to Green Bay. Coming off a convincing win over a division rival, the Commanders will look to carry that energy into primetime, with Daniels fully ready to keep the momentum going.
