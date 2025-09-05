Jayden Daniels has a simple answer for those worried about Commanders
Even after coming off a strong rookie campaign, Jayden Daniels doesn’t feel the pressure heading into his second season as the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback.
After leading Washington to 12 wins, its best since 1991, one might expect Daniels to be weighed down by expectations. But for the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year, it’s the opposite. Coaches and teammates have described his demeanor as calm, cool, and collected, and that's just how he feels entering Year 2.
“Nah, me not personally, no. Not at all,” Daniels said when asked if he feels pressure this season. “You still have to go out there, prove each and every year.”
'It Really Doesn't Matter'
That’s exactly what Washington will have to do to silence the noise. This offseason, there’s been plenty of speculation about whether the Commanders can replicate last year’s success and whether Daniels can avoid the dreaded “sophomore slump.” Critics have often drawn comparisons to former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III, who electrified the league as a rookie in 2012 but struggled to sustain success.
Daniels, though, isn’t paying attention to outside talk. “People could have expectations, they could say you could do this or hope you fail and do that,” Daniels said. “I mean, it really doesn’t matter.”
The Pressure You Put on Yourself
For Daniels, what matters most is preparation. “At the end of the day, the pressure you put is on yourself, to go out there, prepare the right way, and give yourself the best chance of success.”
A Leader's Poise
Daniels' calm poise has been praised by many teammates in the locker room, with players like veteran tight end Zach Ertz recently calling Daniels “the leader of the team,” noting how rare it is for a young quarterback to command that level of respect. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has also highlighted Daniels’ growth, saying he can elevate the players around him.
The outside expectations may be high, but Daniels insists the only expectations that matter come from within the building. As Washington prepares for its Week 1 opener against the New York Giants, Daniels is focused less on pressure and more on the franchise proving last season was just the beginning.
