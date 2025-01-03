Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Claims What Team 'Should' be Doing With Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders are a unique team. They won just four games one season ago. This year, they are 11-5 through 16 games with a chance to secure one last victory in Week 18.
Washington's turnaround has been superb. They brought in a fresh coaching staff as well as selected LSU product Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall in the recent draft.
One player that has benefitted greatly is star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Having spent every season with the club, he's endured mediocrity and many different average quarterbacks. Finally, he has a star talent under center.
Still, according to Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, the team "should" scheme up and target McLaurin even more. First, he offered his assessment of the star wide receiver from his time as a colleague in the NFL rather than in the same locker room.
"Just from a far was a fan, just the way he attacked the ball in the air and ran through smoke and had heard great things about his work ethic and personality," Kingsbury explained. "But I think just the intensity each and every day that he shows up with. I mean, he's dialed in, he is locked in, he is running full speed routes, whether it's a drill or a game."
Now, Kingsbury gets the luxury of having McLaurin as a weapon for a signal-caller like Daniels, which has been incredible. The two need to connect more, though, and Kingsbury knows that.
"There's a level of focus there that is rare for anybody in the NFL. And day in, day out he brings it and then it's been showing up on gameday, especially a guy that we don't target a ton," Kingsbury continued. "We should definitely try to target him more and I think as we evolve as an offense that'll get there. But he doesn't have as many targets [as] some of the premier guys and still has incredible production.”
It'll be interesting to see how long it takes for the offense to continue to evolve. One would assume, if Kingsbury comes away with some offensive success in the playoffs, he can throw his name in the hat for some head coaching jobs. He mentioned he'd like to return to a head coaching role.
