Commanders Hope For 'Dynamic' Austin Ekeler to Return

Austin Ekeler could come back for the Washington Commanders in the playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders could soon be getting running back Austin Ekeler back on the field.

After missing the past four games on injured reserve, the Commanders opened his 21-day window to return to the 53-man roster.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels hopes that Ekeler can make a return as the team gets ready to play playoff football.

“I mean, Austin is a dynamic player," Daniels said. "Obviously, it's just a different dynamic he brings running the football, receiving out the backfield, but other guys stepped in the field in that role. But it'll good to get Austin back this late in the season and keep ramping up from there.”

So far this year, Ekeler has logged 74 carries for 355 yards and four touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 346 yards. Those numbers aren't jumping off the page, but he has been effective for the Commanders in his first year in the nation's capital.

With Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. leading the backfield, it takes some pressure off of Daniels in terms of building an offense that can score boatloads of points.

