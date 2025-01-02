Commander Country

Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Candidate For Bears Job

The Washington Commanders could see Kliff Kingsbury back in a head coaching role next season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury could soon return to the ranks of being a head coach.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Kingsbury could interview for the Chicago Bears' vacant head coach position.

Kingsbury, 45, was a head coach for the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-22, going to the playoffs one time during his tenure. Kingsbury was 28-37-1 in four seasons at the helm.

Kingsbury was out of the NFL in 2023, but he returned to be the Commanders offensive coordinator this past season to work under Dan Quinn and with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the partnership has produced Washington's best season since 1991.

However, Kingsbury did work with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams last year at USC, making him a reasonable candidate for the position.

The Bears hope that Kingsbury can bring out what Williams showed at USC to become the No. 1 overall pick and what he has done with Daniels to make him look like one of the best quarterbacks in the league despite only being a rookie.

While Kingsbury could have interest in the Bears job, he is also focused on finishing this season out with the Commanders to see how far they can go in the playoffs.

