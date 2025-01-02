Commander Country

Commanders Ready for Cowboys QB Trey Lance

Trey Lance could start for the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance (19) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are facing off against their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, but they may face a new quarterback.

Though Cooper Rush started in Week 12 in the first meeting between the two teams, former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance may get some burn in the season finale.

If that ends up being the case, Commanders coach Dan Quinn is prepared.

“Yeah, Trey is an excellent player and I really enjoyed spending time with him," Quinn said. "He's a fantastic athlete, can work outside the pocket, the keepers, throwing on the run, all of that. And so, we prepared a little bit when we saw him in the first game, but yeah, he's really an athletic, outside the pocket, can move, he can rip it. He's a talented guy.”

It remains to be seen whether Rush or Lance will start, but the Cowboys may feel like they want to see the latter go before he hits free agency this spring.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Cowboys is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside AT&T Stadium.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

