Commanders' 'physical finesse' offense is impressing NFL analysts
The Washington Commanders got back into the win column with a decisive 27-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers that saw the team get back to some of its more core character traits for the first time on the road.
Following the game, as tends to happen with any win, many were praising the Commanders for their physicality, execution, and even the game plan adjustments made in the process of getting their third win of the year.
On ESPN’s NFL Live, a panel including former players Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark went a step further and praised the creativity coming from Washington, especially on the offensive side of things.
'Physical Finesse'
Orlovsky, the former NFL quarterback, talked about offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s usage of the pistol formation, including an eligible lineman as an extra blocker, saying, "I think it's the best way to utilize the pistol in the modern era of the NFL. I've always thought that Kliff's offenses were a little bit finesse. I think the utilization of that sixth offensive lineman, plus the two tight ends, gives you a little bit of physical finesse. …I just think the ability for them to still, in their no-huddle offense, and still have finesse in regards to a lot of the motion and movement, but have that physical presence in their run game. I just think it's something that this is the new layer for this offense this year. I think last year, the no-huddle was new to everybody. I think now this is the evolution for Kliff in this offense."
Last season, the way Kingsbury’s offense utilized the no-huddle to create different looks with the same or similar personnel was unique in the way it attacked and stressed opposing defenses. This year, the addition of the big alignment on top of it has added another dimension to what is normally used for accentuating the passing game in much different ways than the Commanders have so far.
Part of the reason it has been so successful and Kingsbury has been able to be more creative is the arrival of receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason.
Deebo the 'Chess Piece'
"You've seen over the last two weeks, Kliff Kingsbury sort of evolve his position, right?” Clark said. “We're talking about the backside of emptied, reduced splits, deep crossers. We've seen him in motion getting the football to him very quickly in the flat. Also, he's used largely in the quick screen game. I thought the way that Deebo Samuel was moved around and maneuvered as a chess piece for this offense was extremely interesting in this game. And now you add Terry McLaurin to that when he can come back and take the top off of a defense, and it's really going to help [QB] Jayden [Daniels].”
While Samuel’s usage has been predictable in some ways, the way Washington goes about getting him the ball in those expected ways has been different, creating opportunities as a ball-carrier, screen weapon, and short-yardage receiver that you wouldn’t anticipate being possible given his reputation.
That is the challenge for Kingsbury and every coordinator in the season: to not only get your weapons the ball, but get it to them even when opponents know it's coming to them.
Kingsbury and his quarterbacks, Daniels for three games, Marcus Mariota for two, have done a great job of that so far.
Building Continuity
Daniels said after the game that it takes familiarity and reps to create these situations, but clearly, even just over 25 percent of the way through the year, the connection between Samuel, scheme, and his quarterbacks is taking off.
“There's always something to build on. No moral victories whatsoever, but I think regardless of the result week to week, there's a process, and [the] more time you spend around anyone, you're going to get more continuity. And that's QB/receiver, that's QB/running back, that's us as a whole unit coming together really and getting comfortable with our unit."
The more time Kingsbury spends with his offense, and the more parts of it he gets back as players get healthy, the more he and Daniels will be able to further unlock the potential of the unit as a whole. Getting guys like running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt rolling helps as well, and as teams begin to game plan against him, having these other avenues of using players will certainly help.
In the meantime, receivers like Luke McCaffrey continue to get increased work and are taking advantage of the opportunities, looking to make the Commanders’ offense deeper, more impactful, and potentially less predictable as the year moves further into the month of October.
