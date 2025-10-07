Commanders on right path to Super Bowl after Chargers game
The Washington Commanders are in the win column again after a big 27-10 rout over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
The victory was Washington's best of the season, giving the team a sign of what could be a new normal for the Commanders.
“We want that to look like that all the time," Quinn said. "And sometimes, like yesterday, I took that play of Quan [Martin], he was the one that set it off yesterday. But there is an attitude and a speed that we want to play with. Doesn't mean we're always going to play it perfectly or play it just right but there's an intensity about how we play and when we're at our best. There's also a joy that goes with it. I think I saw that with Jayden [Daniels] as well. Here he is smiling as he's going through it, battling, but also this is a crew that, they're connected man.
"And so, to see these guys want to fight for one another and get it right, that's a really important piece. So, we'll have a work cut out for us, but you're leaning into the right things about our attitude, our effort, the way we play and when we're that connected, we're a problem and we're going to continue to work hard at that and really protect that.”
READ MORE: Commanders’ Jayden Daniels makes NFL history in first game back from injury
Commanders closer to finding identity
The Commanders are clearly making strides, which is a positive to see from the team over the course of the first five weeks. There have been ups and downs, but the Commanders are coming out on the right side of the coin.
If the Commanders can continue this growth, they could emerge into one of the best teams in the league.
The Commanders are back in action for Week 6 against the Chicago Bears at home to host Monday Night Football.
READ MORE: Commanders celebrating after bounce back win vs. Chargers
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Justin Herbert praised Commanders, but also revealed his game plan
• Commanders' biggest need is clear; here are 5 players they could trade for
• Former Washington Commanders star Vernon Davis explains why he started podcast
• Commanders' opponent will be missing both of its starting tackles