Dan Quinn hopes to tweak Commanders mindset after Falcons loss
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has mixed emotions on how things are with his team through the first four weeks of the season.
Quinn isn't upset or frustrated with the team's performance, but he knows the Commanders can perform better. That's why he's tweaking his mindset for the team going into Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
“We want to talk through all the things to in terms of like the energy to have it sustained. I think it's important to not shy away from one or the other. Our process is the same, but we want to make sure, like in that boxing analogy, you're not waiting it out. See where we are, all of a sudden, you're behind 10 nothing. And so, man, let's play bold, let's play aggressive right from Jump Street. And when we do that, it can carry over into it," Quinn said.
"But you don't want to say you can only start fast if you have punt, that doesn't mean you're going to lose the game or if you give up a field goal. But it does mean you're, you're entering into the arena into the contest in the right mindset to go throw the first punch and be aggressive and we'll work hard to continue to do that. It's really a mindset, it's a way, and if you go into it in that way, you have a way better chance of going forward. I love the fight for the team, but fighting to stay in it is different than fighting to finish the play. And so I want to make sure like our attitude, our mindset is absolutely bold and aggressive.”
Commanders shifting mindset after Falcons loss
The loss against the Falcons isn't one that should trigger the panic button, but it's clear that some changes need to be made. The Commanders won't win many games playing the way they did against the Falcons.
It will take the whole team to figure out how to fix these issues, but if the Commanders can pinpoint where they need to make improvements, it could result in a breakthrough.
The Commanders will visit the Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET inside SoFi Stadium.
