Commanders have a plan for Giants' most dangerous weapon
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their NFC East opener against the New York Giants, and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. had plenty to say when he met with reporters this week.
The focus quickly turned to Giants receiver Malik Nabers, who has drawn national attention heading into his first regular season game.
Whitt balanced giving credit to Nabers’ talent while showing confidence in the Commanders rebuilt secondary.
The Malik Nabers Challenge
Malik Nabers played 2 games against the Washington, recording 19 receptions for 186 yards and 1 touchdown. Whitt didn’t hesitate when asked what makes Nabers such a tough cover.
"What makes him dangerous is, he's a really good athlete,” Whitt said. “But right after the catch is what he probably does best. Once he gets the ball in his hands, he is very dangerous. He can leave people. He has the power to run through arm tackles so that makes him dynamic.”
Nabers is expected to be the center of their passing game. Whitt also pointed out his versatility, noting that he can attack defenses on multiple levels of the field.
"He can catch the ball in different planes as well. He's one of the better young receivers in the league,” Whitt said.
The challenge now for the Commanders is proving they’re better equipped to defend that kind of dynamic threat than they were a year ago.
Confidence in the Secondary
At the same time, Whitt expressed plenty of optimism about the way his secondary has looked in practice.
“If you’ve been out there at practice and we have to bring our practice to the game field; we’ve been really sticky,” he said.
With Marshon Lattimore, Trey Amos, and Mike Sainristil having great camps, Whitt praised the unit’s growth in press coverage and overall aggressiveness. He also highlighted the improvement in communication and the ability to generate turnovers.
“I’ve been pleased with the way that those guys have challenged routes and turned the ball over and communicated in doing those things,” Whitt explained.
The Commanders’ defense will have its hands full against Nabers and the Giants’ offense on Sunday, but Whitt’s comments made it clear he believes Washington is ready for the test.
