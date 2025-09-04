Dan Quinn makes statement that sets tone for Commanders before 2025 season
The Washington Commanders shocked the league last season, jumping from four wins in 2023 to 12 in 2024. However, if you ask head coach Dan Quinn, that success means nothing unless they maintain the same mindset heading into 2025.
Setting the Tone
Quinn, now heading into his second season with the Commanders, shut down the idea that the team is now the hunted. “We are always the hunters,” he told WUSA9.
This approach reflects the constant growth mindset Quinn has set since arriving in Washington. He often repeats a mantra, “Get better, or get out,” that he applies to players, coaches, and himself. According to WUSA9, Quinn has leaned on after-action reviews, a practice he borrowed from military friends, where the staff breaks down what was supposed to happen, what actually happened, and what to change.
No Gray, No Excuses
For Quinn, it’s all part of eliminating the “gray areas” and building a culture rooted in clarity and competition. “You want to be really upfront,” Quinn said. “This is how we get down, this is how we do business. And it’s okay if this is how you did it at another club, but this is how we do it here.”
A culture shift began at the top, led by managing partner Josh Harris and general manager Adam Peters. Peters’ first significant move was hiring Quinn, and together they built a roster designed to be dynamic, electric…feared. Drafting quarterback Jayde Daniels, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year, was just the beginning.
Quinn says Daniels has already taken another leap. “What’s cool to see about Jayden now [is] he’s able to elevate others around him,” the coach told WUSA9. “He worked hard on his accuracy, different types of throws… We’re relentless about getting better. We are not backing off that one bit.”
New Year, New Additions
To support Daniels this year, the Commanders had a busy offseason trading for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and veteran pass rusher Von Miller. Miller, Quinn said, has already impacted the locker room as much as the field. “His engagement in the defensive line room at practice… is going to carry over onto the field. But adding him has already added value to us.”
The “hunter” mentality is more than a catchphrase, according to Quinn. It’s a way of life. “We’re always the hunter. That is a mindset. And that’s just how we’re going to be… an attitude and a style that we want to play.”
And as Washington prepares for the season opener on Sunday, Quinn made one promise to fans: “We are absolutely going to lay it down for them to make sure that they’re proud of our play style, our attitude, who we are as ball players and as men.”
