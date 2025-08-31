NFL.com named its 'ultimate' Commanders roster, and the list is loaded
The greatest coach in the Washington Commanders franchise history thus far is Joe Gibbs, and it isn’t even close. Even current head coach Dan Quinn has pointed to Gibbs specifically as the bar that everyone is trying to reach, and nobody has yet been able to do so.
If Gibbs were to hit the field with the most excellent Commanders lineup of all-time, or ultimate, as the NFL’s in-house media staff labeled it, he’d have to do so running a spread offense and 4-2-5 defense.
That’s because while running back John Riggins will be joining Gibbs from the greatest era of Washington football, so too will four wide receivers, led by Hall of Famer Art Monk.
Washington Commanders Ultimate Offensive Lineup (according to NFL.com)
QB Sammy Baugh
RB John Riggins
WR Art Monk
WR Charley Taylor
WR Gary Clark
WR Bobby Mitchell
LT Joe Jacoby
LG Russ Grimm
C Len Hauss
RG Dick Stanfel
RT Trent Williams
"Sammy Baugh would be a combination of today's version of Tom Brady, Brian Moorman, and Ed Reed, three all-star players of their positions all rolled into one,” the video narrator states. “He spreads it out to a group of four playmakers led by Art Monk, the NFL's all-time receptions leader at one point."
On defense, “Charles Mann and [Dexter] Manley bring the pressure from the edge…[with] four gold jackets in the back five. Darrell Green and Champ Bailey are your corners, many consider Green the fastest player ever. Three more ball hawks in [Sean] Taylor, [Ken] Houston, and [Paul] Krause. Those safeties could play anywhere on the field.”
Washington Commanders Ultimate Defensive Lineup (according to NFL.com)
RDE Dexter Manley
RDT Dave Butz
LDT Gene Brito
LDE Charles Mann
LB Chris Hanburger
LB London Fletcher
CB Darrell Green
CB Champ Bailey
S Sean Taylor
S Paul Krause
S Ken Houston
The specialists group is the only one in the NFL with an MVP Award among them.
Washington Commanders Ultimate Specialists Lineup (according to NFL.com)
K Mark Moseley
P Matt Turk
KR Brian Mitchell
Of course, there are current Commanders hoping to see their name among this list in future years, hoping to have a Super Bowl or two on their resume to help bolster their cases.
Among the names on the ultimate list currently, some Washington legends are eyeing even greater accolades with Hall of Fame enshrinement potentially in the future of men like Brian Mitchell and London Fletcher, among others.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels has confident message for Commanders fans about star WR
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Dan Quinn shares biggest lesson he’s carrying into Year 2 with Commanders
• The moment Commanders knew Jayden Daniels was different
• Commanders 53-man roster offers some surprises
• Deebo Samuel’s reaction to Terry McLaurin’s new deal is what Commanders fans love to see