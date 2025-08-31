NFL.com named its 'ultimate' Commanders roster, and the list is loaded

Commander Country

From Sammy Baugh to Sean Taylor, NFL.com assembled the all-time greatest Washington Commanders team. See who made the legendary squad.

David Harrison

Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh.
Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh. / Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images
The greatest coach in the Washington Commanders franchise history thus far is Joe Gibbs, and it isn’t even close. Even current head coach Dan Quinn has pointed to Gibbs specifically as the bar that everyone is trying to reach, and nobody has yet been able to do so.

If Gibbs were to hit the field with the most excellent Commanders lineup of all-time, or ultimate, as the NFL’s in-house media staff labeled it, he’d have to do so running a spread offense and 4-2-5 defense.

That’s because while running back John Riggins will be joining Gibbs from the greatest era of Washington football, so too will four wide receivers, led by Hall of Famer Art Monk.

Washington Redskins receiver #81 Art Monk.
Washington Redskins receiver #81 Art Monk. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders Ultimate Offensive Lineup (according to NFL.com)

QB Sammy Baugh

RB John Riggins

WR Art Monk

WR Charley Taylor

WR Gary Clark

WR Bobby Mitchell

LT Joe Jacoby

LG Russ Grimm

C Len Hauss

RG Dick Stanfel

RT Trent Williams

"Sammy Baugh would be a combination of today's version of Tom Brady, Brian Moorman, and Ed Reed, three all-star players of their positions all rolled into one,” the video narrator states. “He spreads it out to a group of four playmakers led by Art Monk, the NFL's all-time receptions leader at one point."

On defense, “Charles Mann and [Dexter] Manley bring the pressure from the edge…[with] four gold jackets in the back five. Darrell Green and Champ Bailey are your corners, many consider Green the fastest player ever. Three more ball hawks in [Sean] Taylor, [Ken] Houston, and [Paul] Krause. Those safeties could play anywhere on the field.”

Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor (21).
Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor (21). / James Lang-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders Ultimate Defensive Lineup (according to NFL.com)

RDE Dexter Manley

RDT Dave Butz

LDT Gene Brito

LDE Charles Mann

LB Chris Hanburger

LB London Fletcher

CB Darrell Green

CB Champ Bailey

S Sean Taylor

S Paul Krause

S Ken Houston

The specialists group is the only one in the NFL with an MVP Award among them.

Washington Redskins running back Brian Mitchell (30).
Washington Redskins running back Brian Mitchell (30). / Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders Ultimate Specialists Lineup (according to NFL.com)

K Mark Moseley

P Matt Turk

KR Brian Mitchell

Of course, there are current Commanders hoping to see their name among this list in future years, hoping to have a Super Bowl or two on their resume to help bolster their cases. 

Among the names on the ultimate list currently, some Washington legends are eyeing even greater accolades with Hall of Fame enshrinement potentially in the future of men like Brian Mitchell and London Fletcher, among others.

