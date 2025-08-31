Deebo Samuel has important role for Commanders offense
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel is going into his first season in the nation's capital, but it could also be his last.
Samuel is only under contract for one season, which is why CBS Sports writer Joel Corry named the former San Francisco 49ers wideout as a bounce back candidate for the 2025 campaign.
"The handwriting was on the wall for Samuel with the San Francisco 49ers because wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was selected 31st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brandon Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension shortly before the regular season started and Jauan Jennings took a big step forward. The Commanders acquired Samuel for a 2025 fifth-round pick in March," Corry wrote.
"Samuel's last highly productive season was in 2021 when he had career highs of 77 receptions for 1,405 yards receiving and 14 total touchdowns. He also had 365 yards on the ground. Samuel is in the final year of a three-year, $71.55 million extension, averaging $23.85 million per year, he signed in 2022 following his first-team All-Pro season.
"In the three seasons since signing the deal, Samuel has averaged just under 56 catches, a little more than 731 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns. Samuel reportedly had an impressive training camp for the Commanders. It will need to carry over to the regular season for Samuel, who turns 30 in January, to avoid a pay cut on his next contract."
Samuel could bounce back for Commanders
It's been a while since Samuel played his best football, but a change of scenery could be all he needs.
A new team and system in Washington could help Samuel unlock parts of his game that haven't been seen in a while, or ever. If the Commanders can get the best version of Samuel, the offense could take another step in the right direction.
Samuel will make his Commanders debut on Sunday against the New York Giants.
