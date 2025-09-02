An early believer in Commanders explains his one big concern for 2025
The funny thing about evaluations is that it is just as easy to be too cool on someone as it is to be too hot. In the case of the Washington Commanders, our early 2024 projection that the team would easily eclipse seven wins was viewed by some as overly optimistic. Not believing they would win as many as 12 was seen by others as being ‘down on them.’
This year, while plenty of us envision another playoff run and perhaps the Commanders competing to prevent the Philadelphia Eagles from the first NFC East Division back-to-back champion in decades, there are those who would say that’s too high of an expectation and others who would be offended we stopped at a group crown, instead of elevating all the way to a Super Bowl prediction.
Constructing his 2025 NFL power rankings ahead of Week 1, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm found himself in similar waters, having championed Washington before many did in 2024, to now being in the crowd who may get accused of doubting them unjustly as he ranks them No. 8 heading into the first game week of the new season.
Pumping The Breaks
“I am in no way punting on the ascending Commanders, whose long-term future appears almost as bright as any franchise’s. Don’t forget, I was higher on them than some other folks were at this time last year, way before it was cool. But I also think taking the proverbial next step won’t be as natural or smooth a progression as everyone wants it to be,” Edholm writes in his rankings column. “The beautiful thing about Jayden Daniels is that he’s already capable of covering up his team’s missteps with his own play, and that alone will win Washington some games. The additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel can’t hurt. Rookies such as Josh Conerly Jr., Trey Amos and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are wild cards whose potential value can’t be ignored. Yet I’m still a bit leery about the true ceiling of the defense, unless the pass rush and secondary make big strides.”
The Defensive Question Mark
Edholm’s questions about whether or not year two can be a continuation of year one don’t center on the quarterback, the most important position on the field, and one Washington seems to have solidified by adding Daniels in last year’s NFL Draft. Instead, he’s curious about the players around him, more so the ones on the other side of the ball.
Last year, ahead of the big-time matchup between Daniels and Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the then-rookie pointed out something we all know yet fail to truly register in these situations, that neither he nor the other team’s quarterback was actually playing against each other.
While Daniels and other quarterbacks lead their teams into battle against one another, you won’t find each of them on the field of play for an actual snap at the same time.
That is where Edholm’s reservations come in, on the defense.
A Fair Assessment
To their credit, as much as they can at this stage of the season, the Commanders' defense appears to be improved over last year’s version.
The defensive line is unarguably bigger and stronger, and the secondary is deeper and more talented from a traits perspective. The question now is, will the unit function any better than last year’s?
Given the fact that the question can’t be answered, or even begin to be answered, until Week 1 kicks off this Sunday for Washington and the New York Giants, it seems fair Edholm would want to pump the brakes a little.
With his history as a previous Commanders’ supporter, we have no doubts that, given enough evidence to believe, Edholm and his power rankings will quickly catch up with those who find it offensive that anyone would doubt that the burgundy and gold are firmly on a path toward the Lombardi Trophy.
READ MORE: Commanders have 3 big questions that will define their season opener
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• PFF found a weakness; here's Commanders' chess move to fix it
• Jayden Daniels is the NFL's top young QB, and Commanders know it's obvious
• Jayden Daniels has confident message for Commanders fans about star WR
• Dan Quinn shares biggest lesson he’s carrying into Year 2 with Commanders