Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Exits Game Due to Injury
After Donte Fowler’s game-changing interception for a touchdown, the Washington Commanders defense quickly forced a three-and-out on the Panthers' next possession. Taking advantage of the momentum, Washington’s offense mounted an 11-play, 85-yard drive, which ended with a short field goal by kicker Austin Seibert. The drive’s biggest highlight was a 46-yard run by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on the Commanders' first play from scrimmage. Running back Brian Robinson Jr., returning after missing last week’s loss due to a knee injury, contributed three carries for 20 yards.
However, the Commanders suffered a setback when Daniels took a hard hit to the ribs late in the drive. The rookie quarterback was forced to leave the game and is currently in the locker room undergoing X-rays on his ribs. As a result, veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota has stepped in to replace Daniels for the time being.
The loss of Daniels, who has been a key factor in Washington offensive success, will be a major concern for the Commanders moving forward, as they look to maintain their lead against the Panthers. All eyes will be on the severity of Daniels’ injury and how Washington’s offense adjusts with Mariota under center.
