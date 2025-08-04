Commanders QB not seen at practice, starting WR out
The Washington Commanders are dealing with a few absences ahead of their preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Friday night.
Five players missed practice to begin the week as quarterback Marcus Mariota, wide receiver Noah Brown, offensive lineman Brandon Coleman, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, and linebacker Jordan Magee were not with the team on Monday.
Mariota is expected to be the backup to rising star Jayden Daniels in 2025 while Brown started in nine of his 11 appearances with the Commanders last season.
Coleman actually limped off the field over the weekend and he was the only player that head coach Dan Quinn provided a direct update on during his press conference. Quinn is unsure if he'll be able to participate in joint practices with the Patriots.
As for the others, this could simply be a rest day. It's unclear if Quinn plans to play his starters in the first exhibition game in New England.
Marcus Mariota To Assume Critical Role Behind Jayden Daniels
A former No. 2 overall pick himself, Mariota understands what it takes to get done at the professional level. After all, he's been doing it for a decade.
After signing with the Commanders last season, Mariota played an important role off the bench as a mentor for Daniels. He'll be able to do that once again this fall, only now the two are even closer after establishing a relationship.
In a pinch, Mariota can still bring it between the lines. He appeared in three games last season, finishing off Washington's 23-19 victory against the Dallas Cowboys in the regular season finale. Overall, Mariota completed 34/44 passes for 364 yards with four touchdowns to zero interceptions while rushing 18 times for 92 yards and another score.
Daniels remains healthy and is thriving ahead of his second season. The Commanders also have second-year quarterback Sam Hartman and veteran Josh Johnson on the roster.
Noah Brown Produced Washington's Most Exciting Play Last Season
Though Brown only reached the end zone one time in 2024, it came on a moment that was arguably the most exciting in the entire league.
Brown corralled a tipped pass on a 52-yard Hail Mary to deliver the Commanders an electric win over the Chicago Bears on October 27.
On the season, he appeared in 11 games and made nine starts, catching 35 passes for 453 yards and the lone touchdown. Brown suffered a kidney injury late in the year which forced him onto injured reserve.
Back healthy, Brown is battling for his spot in Washington's wide receiver room. The team traded for Deebo Samuel this offseason, convinced Michael Gallup to come out of retirement, and drafted Jaylin Lane in the fourth round.
As things stand, Brown is listed as a starter alongside Samuel and McLaurin on the unofficial depth chart.
The competition has increased and that should only lead to increased consistency from the unit this season, especially if the Commanders are able to work out a deal with star Terry McLaurin.
Washington Commanders Preseason Information
The Commanders will return to the field later this week to kick off the preseason against the New England Patriots.
Washington and New England will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 8, from Gillette Stadium.
