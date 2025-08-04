Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels' showcases intense leadership approach
Washington Commanders rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels was calm, cool, and collected throughout his first year in the NFL. Daniels let his performance on the field do the talking for him as he led the Commanders to the NFC Championship and won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Going into his second season, Daniels has made it a point to grow as a leader. That's led to him becoming more vocal on the field as he recently kicked a player out of the huddle in practice following a false start.
READ MORE: This Commanders QB is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
This latest development could be the jolt the Commanders need to truly unlock their potential as a Super Bowl threat. Daniels is showing the same type of passion and professionalism that some of the great quarterbacks in the game have carried over the years.
Jayden Daniels Is Pushing Washington To 'Uphold The Standard'
Daniels has a certain level of expectations for Washington after helping guide the franchise to a 12-5 mark in 2024, a nine-win improvement from the season prior to his arrival. He's pushing the players on offense to uphold the standard each day.
That doesn't mean Daniels is off the hook. If he makes a mistake, he expects the other veterans, such as tight end Zach Ertz, to put him in his place.
"Yeah, most definitely. I think it's a standard that we set on the offensive side and I'm the one that's got to uphold the standard," Daniels said to CommanderGameday last week. "That's if guys are false starting, the next guy's the one that's got to uphold the standard. That's if guys are false starting, the next guy up, stuff like that."
"Even for me, it's like holding myself accountable. If I mess up or look to [TE] Zach [Ertz], I'll look to guys like that to hold me accountable too," Daniels added. "That's just holding leadership wise, not letting nobody fall underneath the standard.”
Daniels showcased his improving leadership during a training camp practice last week.
According to running back Austin Ekeler, Daniels forced a teammate to exit the huddle following a false start. Ekeler called it an 'awesome' moment from his quarterback, noting this is a side the Commanders didn't see from Daniels a season ago.
"He said, 'Get out, we can't be doing that,'" Ekeler said per ESPN. "That's leadership we wouldn't have seen last year. He's holding the standard, letting everyone know this is how we play. If you're not playing at this level, you can't be on the field. That's awesome to see in a quarterback."
A Rookie Season To Remember
Daniels was one of the surprises of the league last year, instantly flourishing under head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
After losing his first start to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Daniels led the Commanders to four straight victories. He followed that up with a three-game winning streak. However, Daniels saved his best for last.
With Washington's path uncertain down the stretch after losing three straight, Daniels put everything to rest. The Commanders won their final five games of the regular season, carrying that momentum into the playoffs to secure one of the franchise's best campaigns in decades.
Daniels completed 331/480 passes for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also rushed 148 times for 891 yards and six more scores.
The No. 2 overall pick threw five touchdowns to one interception in the postseason while scoring once on the ground.
READ MORE: The one player who embodies the Commanders' entire journey
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Deebo Samuel not happy after secret gets aired live during interview
• This Commanders player-coach duo has a very unique history
• Commanders star reveals the biggest mistake NFL players make