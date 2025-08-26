Commanders are cutting their backup QB and other players
We won't have firm confirmation from the Washington Commanders themselves until later today, but reports of roster cuts are starting to come out, including the release of quarterback Sam Hartman.
News of Hartman's release isn't all that surprising given his preseason performance for the Commanders. In three games, the second-year quarterback attempted 49 passes, completed just 26 of them, and threw four interceptions to zero touchdowns. While he did have three big-time throws according to Pro Football Focus, Hartman also had four turnover-worthy plays, all of them landing in the hands of opposing defenses.
A Tough Preseason for Hartman
After finishing with a respectable 70.3 passing grade in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, he came in with sub-40 grades in Weeks 2 and 3, leading to the release. He is a candidate to return to the practice squad as he has been a very positive part of the quarterback room and has bonded greatly with starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. If the team still believes in his future with Washington, then the two things combined could see him come back for another season of development behind the scenes.
More Veterans on the Way Out
Candi Waller of BowieTV also reported on Tuesday afternoon that defensive linemen Jalyn Holmes and Clelin Ferrell, along with offensive tackle Foster Sarrell, are also being released, joining the following six players who were confirmed released on Monday:
CB Essang Bassey
WR Michael Gallup
C Nick Harris
T Tyre Phillips
DT Norell Pollard
WR Braylon Sanders
Several members of the media have speculated that Hartman will likely be back on the team's practice squad, including WUSA9's Chick Hernandez and Washington legend Brian Mitchell who speculated as much during the broadcast of the final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, a game that saw Hartman turn it over three times, including one fumble.
The Numbers Don't Lie
Holmes and Ferrell were among the top 11 Commanders defenders in snap counts this preseason, a usual sign of concern for their roster viability unless they are rookies, which neither is, of course.
Holmes appeared on 102 defensive snaps this preseason earning an overall defensive grade of just 56.1 while Ferrell, a starter for Washington last season, was in on 82 and earned an even lower grade of 46.3.
The top grades at each position among players considered to be depth went to International Pathway Program member T.J. Maguranyanga and veteran Sheldon Day. Day figures to benefit the most from the release of Holmes, who was in a battle with the veteran to secure one of the final spots on the defensive front.
Washington has until 4 p.m. ET to finalize its initial 53-man roster.
Update: Since this story was originally published, the following players are also reportedly being released by the Commanders.
DT Carl Davis
CB Car'lin Vigers
DE Andre Jones
Unless otherwise stated, these updates come via John Keim of ESPN, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, or are confirmed by sources.
