Commanders endured bad preseason, but one bright spot prevents failing grade
The Washington Commanders didn't have the best preseason imaginable.
They lost all three of their games and dealt with injuries across the roster. CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan graded the Commanders preseason, giving them a "C-" for the past few weeks.
"No, these games don't count, but it is worth pointing out that Washington went 0-3 in the preseason and was outscored by a total of 71 points. Jayden Daniels only played one drive this summer and didn't even attempt a pass (he did rush for a touchdown), so it's not like the sky is falling. That said, the reserves being dominated in such a way doesn't instill a ton of confidence in Washington's depth," Sullivan wrote.
Commanders slammed for poor preseason
While the Commanders struggled, they did make some moves that prevented them from being given a worse grade. Sullivan was a fan of what rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt provided over the past few weeks.
"One bright spot has been rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who seems to be the catalyst for the Brian Robinson Jr. trade. The seventh-rounder has rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries this preseason, and could command a chunk of carries alongside veteran Austin Ekeler," Sullivan wrote.
The Commanders are putting the preseason behind them, especially after signing Terry McLaurin to a three-year extension. The contract negotiations were a dark cloud hanging over the organization, but now that it is resolved, both sides can move forward into the regular season with a lot to be excited about.
Washington has the potential to be one of the best teams in the NFC after making it to the conference championship last season. With Daniels back and the team's core reloaded, the Commanders could continue to surprise the league.
The Commanders are cutting their roster down to 53 players before preparing for their season opener against the New York Giants.
