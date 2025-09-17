Commanders sign former Steelers $77 million edge rusher
The Washington Commanders have made a move to strengthen their defense after losing Deatrich Wise to a season-ending injury. The team needed a pass-rushing boost, and it's found one in a familiar face.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero, and Ian Rapoport first reported the signing of veteran pass-rusher Preston Smith on Wednesday, and the team later confirmed it. Smith, 32, returns to Washington, where his NFL journey began as a second-round pick in the 2015 draft.
This signing comes at the right time for the franchise. With Deatrich Wise sidelined for the remainder of the season due to injury, the Commanders needed to add a proven pass rusher to keep their front seven steady. Smith fits the bill, giving Washington both experience and reliability off the edge.
A Familiar Face Returns to Washington
Smith’s career has come full circle. After spending his first four seasons in Washington from 2015 to 2018, he went on to play for the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Over his 10-year career, Smith has totaled 70.5 sacks in 163 games, showing the consistency that teams value in a veteran.
In 2024, Smith split his time between Green Bay and Pittsburgh, finishing with 4.5 sacks. While he may not be at his peak, he remains an effective player who can set the edge, rush the passer, and bring toughness to a defensive line.
The Commanders already know what they’re getting, and Smith’s return feels like the right fit for this moment.
Filling the Gap After Deatrich Wise’s Injury
Washington’s defensive line took a hit when Wise went down, and finding a replacement this late in the year isn’t easy. That’s where Smith’s signing makes sense. Instead of relying solely on younger, less proven players, the Commanders added someone who’s been through it all before.
Smith will now join veteran Von Miller in the edge rotation, giving Washington a veteran-heavy group that should help steady the defense. Dan Quinn’s scheme thrives on pressure, and Smith has the versatility to slot right into the system without much ramp-up time. His ability to play aggressively and downhill fits exactly what Quinn wants from his pass rushers.
What This Means for Washington’s Defense
The Commanders didn’t just add depth, they added leadership. Smith brings a presence that can help the younger defenders around him while also keeping the pass rush competitive. With the NFC East shaping up to be a grind, having reliable veterans up front is crucial.
Smith might not put up double-digit sacks anymore, but his experience and ability to contribute right away could be the difference in close games.
