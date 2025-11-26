Commanders playing with playoffs on their mind despite 3-8 record

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is leading a ship that is heading in the wrong direction after losing the last six games.

Quinn is coming off an NFC Championship appearance where the Commanders shocked the NFL world. Despite the team's 3-8 record, the Commanders want to play at a playoff level for the final six games of the season.

“Yeah, I want to see us not working to that," Quinn said. "I want that to be the standard as we move forward this game, the next game and on. None of the trajectory, I'm saying, let's nail these standards that we're looking for.

"The good news that I would say, this is a cool group, man, and so a lot of fight, a lot of attitude, and there's been some opportunities for some new faces and some new spots, and I don't take those lightly either. When guys wanting to demonstrate, I can step up, I can make this move, I can do the next thing, whether they were here prior or new to the club. And so, I think I'm just excited man to get rolling with some of the guys and hopefully have a few on their way back as well. So, it's a big deal for us.”

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Commanders hoping to build good habits

The Commanders are struggling to find a win and they have competed in each game, but they still have some chances to take some momentum in the offseason. Quinn hopes the team can get better in some key areas in the final few weeks of the season.

“Yeah, I wanted to see us eliminate some of these things that have been tripping us up," Quinn said. "So, I'm talking about turnover margins. I'm talking about eliminating the false starts, the pre-snap penalties that I was kind of referring to earlier. These little things done at a world class level. It may not show up on the stat sheet in that way, but I'll know that.

"I'll see the speed, I'll see the intensity, I'll see the execution. Those are some of the things that I'm looking forward to seeing us do. And not except for this or except for that play, but just consistently doing that spot together. That's what I'm aiming to see and I want to see that on the regular, not up for half down, literally this is how we get down and this is what I'm looking for on the regular.”

The Commanders may be out of it, but it's a good sign that they are trying to fully play out their 17-game season. These habits will be crucial to the culture of the team when they are able to compete for a little more down the line.

