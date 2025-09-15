DC's mayor sends an urgent message about Commanders' stadium
The Washington Commanders are one step closer to returning to RFK Stadium and the future of the franchise’s home rests in the hands of the DC Council, who is set to make a final decision on September 17. If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2026, with an anticipated opening date for the 2030 season.
An Irreplaceable Economic Partner
According to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, the decision is beyond football and is more about anchoring a multi-billion-dollar development effort that she believes no other partner could deliver. In an interview with WUSA9 and the Locked on Commanders podcast, Bowser said the project is the “best and fastest way” to revitalize the RFK site.
More than $2 billion in private investment has been committed, and without the Washington franchise as a tenant, she warned, alternative development could be both slow and uncertain. “We don’t have a $2.1 billion partner waiting in the wings,” Bowser emphasized, noting that leaving the land vacant could drag on for years.
Although the stadium is slated to open in 2030, Bowser pointed out that the city will feel the immediate effects of the economic benefits. By 2026, there will be job openings for consultants, architects, and designers.
Still, public investments remain the focal point. The city’s contribution of over $1 billion has raised eyebrows, but Bowser argued it’s an infrastructure investment DC would have to make regardless of who occupied the space.
Bowser also noted that the stadium deal would allow the city to retire bonds related to the Nationals Park, redirecting those fees to the new Commanders stadium. "Beyond that, I think we’re the lowest public contribution of recent stadium projects,” she said.
A Community-First Investment
Surrounding communities are promised to see an immediate stake in the project as well. For Ward 7, a $50 million package is set to support job training and local business contracts. The development plan also includes 6,000 new homes, 30 percent of which will be affordable, fulfilling a two-decade-old Anacostia Waterfront initiative.
Nearby neighborhoods, such as Kingsman Park, have concerns about traffic and parking. Still, Bowser assures that structured garages will be created and integrated green spaces will replace the old asphalt lots. Even tailgating, a long part of the fan experience, is a “major consideration” in design plans.
Redefining the City for Decades
The new stadium project is projected to stretch beyond football. DC could finally compete to host major concerts and global events that it previously lost out on, such as the World Cup and blockbuster concerts featuring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.
Much of this vision rests on the shoulders of Commanders managing partner Josh Harris, whom Bowser praised for resetting the team’s culture. She also acknowledged the symbolic importance of returning Washington to its home turf, a place where the burgundy and gold once dominated.
While not every step along the way will be easy, Bowser believes the project’s benefits are too significant to pass up. “All of us wouldn’t have done our jobs if this $4 billion project didn’t benefit our businesses that in turn hire DC residents,” she said, stressing the broader economic and social impact.
As September 17 approaches, momentum is on the side of approval. Greenlighting the deal is about more than nostalgia; it's about securing a home that can redefine the city for decades to come.
READ MORE: Former Commanders WR makes jaw-dropping touchdown catch
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders path gets harder in NFC East after Cowboys signing
• Commanders defense exposed in loss vs. Packers
• Commanders injuries vs. Packers could derail season
• Jayden Daniels sounds off after brutal Commanders loss vs. Packers