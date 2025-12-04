Commanders receiver admits to 'toughest' career moment before return

ASHBURN, Va. – The last time we saw Washington Commanders receiver Noah Brown was nearly three months ago in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.

That Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, Brown suffered an injury listed by the team as a groin/knee affliction, which has kept him out of the last 10 Commanders games.

With the team looking to build off a solid outing against the Denver Broncos in Week 13, thanks in part to the returns of Washington star Terry McLaurin and safety Will Harris, Brown is looking like he’s ready to come back too, and is looking to provide a similar spark against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

'Very Much in the Green'

Asked about his confidence level on Brown returning this weekend, head coach Dan Quinn responded, "Very much in the green high. So, I got good optimism and [knocks on the desk] that's all I'm going to say about that."

"Well, I share the same sentiment,” Brown said upon hearing what his head coach had to say. “Had a good day of practice today and just want to keep that going into Sunday."

Injuries are a part of football. Players will tell you there is a 100 percent injury rate in the NFL. Still, that doesn’t make dealing with them when they come any easier. Brown admitted this injury was the “toughest injury moment” of his career, due at least in part because of the nature of soft tissue injuries and how finicky the recovery process can be.

Relying on Faith

"I'm a man of faith, and sometimes, in situations like this, you want to ask God why certain things like that is happening to you, and I went through that period, not so much why and pity, but why and what are you trying to teach me? What can I get better from this situation? And that's what I've been focusing on."

Brown was close to returning about one month ago before suffering a setback that cost him even more time than he’d already lost. And while he may not be coming back in time to rescue the Commanders’ playoff chances, the plan is for him to join forces with McLaurin and fellow receiver Deebo Samuel to cause problems for any team that stands in their way.

A 'Problem for Defenses'

“I know anytime us three are out there on the field together, it's a problem for defenses in many ways. So I just plan on when I get it back out there, being at my best and threatening defense in multiple ways."

Brown’s talents as a receiver when healthy are well-known. So too is his ability to put defenders in no-win situations, oftentimes resulting in defensive penalties that help his offense just as much as a reception would in most situations.

"He's just a savvy guy,” quarterback Marcus Mariota said of Brown. “When you have experience in this league, understanding body positions and opportunities maybe to create a foul is something that you learn over time. And I think that combination of those things is why he tends to get a flag here and there."

For much of this season, we’ve watched as the Washington receiver room struggled to support the offense while decimated by injuries at the top of the depth chart. Finally, the group is getting healthy. With only five weeks left, most likely, it may not erase the struggles of the recent past, but a little ‘dangerous’ play from the offense, thanks to its returning weapons, may produce some fun moments before it's all said and done.

