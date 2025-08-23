What Commanders' Jayden Daniels Top 100 ranking means for Year 2
When the Washington Commanders drafted quarterback Jayden Daniels, they knew they were getting something special; but no one could have predicted this level of success so quickly
The Commanders have officially entered a new era with Daniels who has been ranked No. 21 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for 2025.
For a player entering just his second season, his placement shows just how impactful Daniels has been on the league and the Washington. Daniels is quickly becoming one of the biggest stories in football.
From Rookie to NFL Star
The Commanders drafted Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he wasted no time proving why he was worthy of that selection. Daniels put together a rookie season for the ages, completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns. On the ground, he led Washington in rushing with 891 yards while adding six more scores with his legs. That dual-threat ability reshaped the Commanders’ offense and gave the franchise a legitimate star to build around.
Daniels’ excellence was recognized across the board, as he swept every major Rookie of the Year honor, including the NFL’s official Offensive Rookie of the Year award. But perhaps the most significant recognition has come from his peers, with players around the league voting him into the NFL Top 100. He also didn't just land anywhere on the list, but inside the top 25. That type of respect is usually reserved for established veterans, making Daniels an early rising star in this league.
Avoiding the Sophomore Slump
As Daniels prepares for Year 2, the challenge becomes sustaining and even building upon his historic rookie season. Many young quarterbacks have struggled with the dreaded sophomore slump, with the most recent case being Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. Many believe that Daniels’ skill set and leadership suggest he has the tools to avoid that fate.
His growth will be even more important now that Washington’s supporting cast faces uncertainty. Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is still seeking a new deal that would pay him in line with the NFL’s top wideouts and continue his holdout. While McLaurin has been the heartbeat of the Commanders’ offense for years, his situation casts a shadow over the unit’s long-term stability.
On top of that, Washington traded running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers earlier today, leaving their backfield with limited NFL experience. That puts even more on Daniels’ shoulders to carry the offense and elevate those around him.
In the end, Daniels’ rise is not just about what he accomplished last season, but about what it signals for his future.
