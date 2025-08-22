Why Commanders still need Zach Ertz to succeed
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels relied heavily on tight end Zach Ertz in his rookie season.
Not much should change in his second year as Ertz was named Daniels' top support for the upcoming season by CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin.
"Did you forget Ertz is still kicking it? Durability is a fair concern as he approaches 35. He's certainly not the open-field mover he once was as a Philadelphia Eagles star," Benjamin wrote.
"But we don't talk enough about how much the veteran aided Daniels' Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, securing almost 73% of his targets while ranking behind only Terry McLaurin in total catches. With McLaurin's status up in the air and the rushing backfield in transition, it's very possible Daniels will go right back to the trusted well, at least to get the ball rolling in Year 2."
Ertz still important for Commanders
Ertz, 34, caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns with the Commanders in 2024, marking his best season since 2019 when he was with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.
A big motivator for Ertz is his ability to win a Super Bowl with the Commanders, so he's back hoping the team can continue its upward trajectory.
“I think it is very rare to have the success that we had last year and that the whole entire coaching staff stays the same,” Washington tight end Zach Ertz says. “But at the end of the day, we are very fortunate as players to be in the same system a second year.”
With that familiarity comes the ability to install more of an understanding in the offense. That should allow everyone to click on a different level than the previous year, which could mean the Commanders have the potential to be even better than they were in 2024.
Ertz and the Commanders are participating in their final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow at 12 noon ET.
