Commanders running back named cut candidate
The Washington Commanders have some uncertainty surrounding their running back room going into the season.
Brian Robinson Jr. is reportedly on the trade block and Chris Rodriguez Jr. is still figuring out where he fits in the grand scheme of everything. Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes the Commanders should cut Rodriguez before the start of the season.
"Every year, NFL teams are forced to make difficult decisions when final cuts roll around. They don't necessarily want to release players," Davenport wrote.
"That's going to be the case this year in the nation's capital with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.
"Rodriguez hasn't posted big numbers to this date in his career: 86 career carries for 420 yards and four scores. But when he has been called upon over the last two years, the former Kentucky standout has answered.
"The problem is that now, the bell tolls for him."
Rodriguez could be cut by Commanders
Rodriguez has bounced back and forth from the practice squad to the active roster since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. The Commanders like having him around, but they aren't ready to fully commit to him being part of the team.
Washington has Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt on the depth chart ahead of Rodriguez, so it's hard to imagine the Commanders keeping him on the active roster to start the season.
Chances are likely that Rodriguez will be cut by the team and asked to re-join the practice squad in case there's an injury to one of the above players at some point during the upcoming season.
Rodriguez will have a chance to prove himself during Washington's second preseason contest, which starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN+ app.
