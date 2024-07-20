Former Dallas Cowboys Turned Washington Commanders Center 'Could Shape 2024 Season'
New coaches tend to bring players the know with them when arriving to new locations so it wasn't a big surrprise when Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn brought a couple of Dallas Cowboys with him.
One of them was a bit of a surprise, however, as center Tyler Biadasz defected from the Cowboys and joined Quinn with the Commanders. The move left some wondering how much of an impact a defensive coordinator could have made on an offensive player, leading to such a move.
"I think his relationship building, I think his chemistry with the guys in the locker room on and off the field, just talking to him sitting at lunch or just passing through the hallways, always having a conversation with him," Biadasz listed upon his arrival to Washington to describe how Quinn impacted him despite being on opposite sides of the ball. "And he has great vibes - great energy, but he's all about grit, tenacity, and winning. And that's him. And he is a great guy in general. He's probably a better human...He really does care about you generally, and that was a big part for me, no doubt."
As impactful as Quinn has been to Biadasz, it's the center who CBS Sports lists as having the potential to shape how the coach's first season leading the Commanders turns out.
"Biadasz is dependable (16+ starts each of the last three seasons) and talented (2022 Pro Bowl), and he'll play a big role in No. 2 overall pick (quarterback) Jayden Daniels' development," Zachary Pereles wrote. "While Washington's quarterback carousel gets the most attention, center (six different players in the past two seasons) has been a big issue, too."
While the quarterback position has seen a spinning wheel of starting names over the past handful of seasons the center position hasn't fared much better. Once Chase Roullier was injured in the 2021 NFL Season all contnuity at the position basically vanished and no less than five other players have started at center since.
With Biadasz on board now he brings his history as a center, a good one at that, and a consistent run of availability that could have a major impact on how well Washington looks in year one under Quinn.
