Washington Commanders 'Could Jump-Start' Rebuild By Trading for 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk
Talk of the Washington Commanders potentially trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk isn't going to stop until he's traded - to this or another team - or re-signed.
The biggest reasons for this are two-fold. First, he and Commanders rookie quarterback have an obvious chemistry that NFL teams dream of having between a passer and receiver. Secondly, Aiyuk has made it clear he wants a new contract before the regular season whether that be with the 49ers or another team.
So until a deal is done one way or another you're going to keep hearing Washington and Aiyuk tied together in speculation. Including a recent ESPN+ article outlining five teams that make sense in a trade of the disgruntled star.
"Washington (has) the cap space to make this move without adjusting anyone else's contract. The Commanders have Terry McLaurin atop their depth chart; he's guaranteed $18.25 million this season but nothing in 2025 or beyond, so their long-term budget has room for a No. 1 wide receiver," Dan Graziano of ESPN says in the piece. "The jury remains out on 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson, who hasn't reached 50 catches in either of his first two NFL seasons. Plus, the team is under new management and could jump-start a retooling of the wide receiver group with a move such as this one."
There's no doubt that adding Aiyuk would give the Commanders a big surge of energy in the receiver room, talent on the field, and credibility as a potential contender in the NFC East Division. As No. 2 receivers go, McLaurin would immediately become arguably the best one in the entire group.
While Washington didn't make a big jump at securing a left tackle this offseason, a move that would have certainly helped Daniels in his NFL adjustments, they could make this one knowing it too would help the young quarterback on and off the field.
