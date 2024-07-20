Washington Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Will 'Be The Starter Sooner Than Later'
A big key to the Washington Commanders' franchise makeover is No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels. The Heisman-winning quarterback has a huge opportunity to hit the ground running in terms of taking over the franchise.
Will Daniels be named a starter ahead of Week 1? ESPN's John Keim took a look at which Commanders draft picks will be competing for starting jobs, with Daniels' situation being unique.
"Daniels will not be handed the job and there's a chance Washington won't declare a starter until after the preseason. But make no mistake: He'll be the starter sooner rather than later," Keim wrote.
The Commanders will likely rotate their quarterbacks through preseason, which isn't anything crazy. It'll help protect Daniels' body and the uncertainty around the starter job will keep him hungry and ready heading into his first NFL campaign.
"In the spring, Daniels worked a lot with the second group but in minicamp was exclusively with the first," Keim continued. "Daniels impressed teammates and coaches with his work ethic and on-field performance. While there's a lot of room to improve it was considered a strong first step."
For the Commanders, immediate results aren't needed. As long as Daniels can drill confidence into the coaching staff and franchise's leadership, there's room for error. His dual-threat ability and long-term potential make him a unique choice for the quarterback job as Washington heads into a new, fresh era.
Whether he's listed as a starter heading into preseason or not, Daniels carries himself in a way that it won't impact him. He feels no pressure from the fan base, despite mediocrity from the quarterback position for years. The LSU product is confident and plays that way, helping his case by showing plenty of flashes through his rookie season.
When Daniels inevitably secures the starting job, he will hit the ground running, looking the part as the team's franchise quarterback.
Another rookie Keim expects plenty from in year one is cornerback Mike Sainristil out of Michigan, who could be starting as the Commanders' slot cornerback right away.
