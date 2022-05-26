Skip to main content

‘Dwayne Haskins Was So Much More’: Wife Releases Statement Following Toxicology Report

Rick Ellsley released a statement on behalf of Haskins' widow Kalabrya.

On Monday, Dwayne Haskins' toxicology report revealed that he was legally drunk at the time of his fatal automobile accident on April 9, according to The Miami Herald.

The report also revealed that Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs used medically and recreationally.

Hours after the release of the report, Haskins' attorney Rick Ellsley made a statement on behalf of his widow Kalabrya.

Before entering the NFL, Haskins played three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes and was the team's starting quarterback in 2018. During that season, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. Haskins was drafted with the 15th overall pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft and was expected to be the team's starting quarterback of the future.

His primary target at Ohio State was Terry McLaurin, who became his NFL teammate when Washington drafted him in the third round of the same draft.

Unfortunately for Haskins, his career didn't pan out and was cut by the team just before the end of the 2020 season.

Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after his departure from Washington and was a backup behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph this past season.

He was expected to compete for reps alongside Rudolph and newly-signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky this offseason and was training with Steelers skill players down in South Florida during the offseason, but a tragic accident has cut his career and life way too short.

Haskins was 24 years old at the time of his passing.

