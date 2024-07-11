Fantasy Football: No Washington Commanders in PFF Top-50, Terry McLaurin Highest Rank
It's just after the final preseason game of the season - hopefully - and you're a Washington Commanders fan settling in for the most pivotal day of your fantasy football year. It's draft day.
The problem is, there are no Commanders worth selecting in the first round, even the second round, and depending on the size of your league multiple rounds have come and gone before you even get to flirt with the idea of drafting one of your favorite burgundy and gold (this year they actually will be) clad players.
According to Pro Football Focus' fantasy football rankings ahead of this season, you'll need to wait around 60 picks before taking even one Washington roster-member. And then, it'll be receiver Terry McLaurin at the top of that list.
The good news is, you should be getting a better version of McLaurin than you did last year if you drafted him to your team.
READ MORE: 2025 NFL Draft: One Offensive Player To Watch For Washington Commanders
"Don't forget that this is the same receiver that ranked 16th in YPRR (2.20) and 19th in FD/RR (0.104) in 2023 (per Fantasy Points Data). That talent didn't suddenly disappear."- FantasyPros Profile of Terry McLaurin
"McLaurin is primed for a bounce-back season in 2024," says McLaurin's FantasyPros profile. "Last year, Sam Howell and his putrid passing sunk McLaurin's season. McLaurin still led the team with a 20.4% target share, a 34.7% air-yard share, 1.64 YPRR, and a 25.4% first-read share. Don't forget that this is the same receiver that ranked 16th in YPRR (2.20) and 19th in FD/RR (0.104) in 2023 (per Fantasy Points Data). That talent didn't suddenly disappear. It was depressed by a quarterback last year that ranked 21st in CPOE and 25th in clean pocket passer rating. Last year, he was the WR34 in fantasy points per game and the WR21 in expected fantasy points per game. With Jayden Daniels under center, McLaurin could return to the WR2 ranks in 2024."
Hey, if you can get WR2 value out of a pick in the 60s then that's a win in our book. In his PFF rank he's WR31, flirting with being outside of WR3 territory in 12 team leagues and already out of it in smaller ones.
If you're dead set on getting a Washington player on your roster this year though there are going to be more opportunities later on.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels is the second-highest ranked quarterback according to PFF at No. 99 overall and QB12 in his position group. If you play in one of those pesky two quarterback leagues that put the 'fantasy' in fantasy football then you might have to jump a little higher to get him.
After that, running back Brian Robinson Jr. is No. 102 (RB32) while Austin Ekeler is just behind him at No. 107 overall and RB35 in the group.
The Commanders get one more player in the top 150 as receiver Jahan Dotson comes in at WR64 and No. 150 on the dot.
Check out PFF.com for the full fantasy rankings.
READ MORE: Commanders Have 2 Top-20 Linebackers According to CBS Sports Rankings
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Bobby Wagner's Summer Visit With Roger Goodell
• Which Tier of Fantasy Football Quarterbacks is Jayden Daniels In?
• Jayden Daniels Ranked Ahead of Bryce Young
• New Vibe on Commanders Team Thanks to Big Changes This Offseason