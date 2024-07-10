Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Ranking, Tier Revealed
The Washington Commanders are looking to turn things around as a franchise, and, in doing so, they'll build a potential sustainable offense around No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.
The Heisman-winning quarterback out of LSU brings high potential to Washington as he is an incredible dual-threat quarterback who experienced plenty at the college football level. The versatility of his game leaves him an intruiging option as a fantasy football quarterback -- it's hard to imagine he doesn't find a way to put up numbers and impact every game.
Pro Football Focus ranked quarterbacks based on their impact on fantasy football, with Daniels being slotted No. 12 among the position, leaving him in the fourth tier.
"Ten quarterbacks averaged over 18.5 fantasy points per game last season. Five are in the first three tiers, two switched teams, and three are here. All of them have reasons to believe they will be better this season, but it’s too early to put them ahead of players who are more proven and still expected to do well in the top three tiers. Jayden Daniels also joins this tier thanks to his rushing potential," Pro Football Focus writes.
Daniels being roped into Tier 4 is a good sign for him -- he's joined by Jordan Love, Kyler Murray and Brock Purdy. The LSU product is the highest-ranked rookie quarterback and being alongside guys like Murray and Purdy -- both of which have proved themselves in the NFL -- means the sky is the limit for Daniels.
The No. 2 overall pick still has the chance to prove himself, too. He's unproven and hasn't played a snap at the next level, yet he's still the No. 12-ranked quarterback when it comes to fantasy projection. He can go even higher than that, should he prove himself quickly and the offense function behind his dual-threat ability.
