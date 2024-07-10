2025 NFL Draft: One Offensive Player To Watch For Washington Commanders
Better days are ahead of the Washington Commanders. The organization changed from top to bottom, having fresh ownership, a new general manager and a new coaching staff. On top of this, they've begun rebuilding their roster.
One thing is true of Commanders' general manager Adam Peters, who is tasked with rebuilding a team that went 4-13 in 2023. Using the No. 2 overall pick on Heisman-winning LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Now, the team is going to be patient in rebuilding the team. They have a potential franchise quarterback, and they've begun improving certain position groups, though a rebuild won't be complete in one season. The offensive line and secondary are two areas where the team might struggle next season.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Grilled by Giants Coach on Hard Knocks
Thankfully, the team can have another strong draft class in 2025 to continue adding starters and strong talents. What is one offensive talent the Commanders can target in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Of course, it's early for the next draft cycle, but Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema took an early look at offensive talents each of the 32 NFL teams can consider in the next draft class. For the Commanders, Sikkema listed Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons as a potential draftee.
"We are double-dipping with Simmons on this list. Washington fans weren’t thrilled with the fact that their team didn’t address the offensive tackle position until selecting TCU’s Brandon Coleman in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, although he could be a starter for the team one day," Sikkema wrote.
The 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive tackle would be an incredible addition to a line that's going to have to improve as the Commanders' rebuild pushes on. Daniels will need strong protection as he targets his weapons and the run game will rely on improved play.
"Simmons is about to enter his third straight season as a starter at left tackle, and I have been impressed by his blend of size, speed, length and technique throughout summer scouting," Sikkema continued.
Simmons will have plenty of starting experience in college football before it's all said and done, and adding that to Washington's offensive line would be special as the team looks to rebuild its roster and stack talent to its core.
READ MORE: Washington Among Teams Brandon Aiyuk Could Be Traded To
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels Grilled by Giants on Hard Knocks
• Commanders Have Two Top-Ranked LBs
• Washington History Brought Back in 2024 Uniform Update
• Commanders Roster Bottom 10 In NFL
• Johnny Newton Looking to 'Baptize' Teams That Passed Him Up