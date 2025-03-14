Former Chicago Bears edge rusher signs $3 million deal with Commanders
The Washington Commanders are making plenty of changes across their defensive front this offseason. Just days after releasing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, the team has signed multiple new faces from the free agent market.
The latest addition to the roster is former Chicago Bears defensive end Jacob Martin. The Commanders are bringing in the veteran on a one-year deal that is worth up to $3 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Martin is a solid option who posted 15 tackles for loss, three tackles for loss, three sacks, and a pass deflection in Chicago last year. His three sacks were his most since a career-high four sacks in 2021 which is certainly promising considering a toe injury kept him on IR until October 26 and he only appeared in 11 games.
The 29-year-old had notable success getting after quarterbacks. In 126 pass-rushing snaps, he accumulated 17 pressures. That equals out to a pressure rate of a whopping 13.5% which isn't far behind some of the top edge rushers in the league such as Cleveland's Myles Garrett (17.4%), Dallas's Micah Parsons (16.3%), Los Angeles's Jared Verse (16.3%), and Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson (16.1%).
At the very least, Martin has a chance to be a reliable depth option who can have success off the bench. As of now, there is room for him to make an immediate impact as the team has yet to agree to terms with Clelin Ferrell or Dante Fowler Jr. The Commanders do still have Javontae Baptist-Dean and Dorance Armstrong under contract.
Armstrong ranked third on the team in sacks last year after getting to the quarterback five times.
Martin was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent one season with the Seahawks before being traded to the Houston Texans.
In three years with the Texans, Martin accumulated 10.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. He ultimately chose to depart from Houston in free agency in 2022, signing a three-year/$16.5 million deal with the New York Jets. However, the Jets traded him to Denver just a few months later, who ended up releasing him the following offseason.
That led Martin back to Houston but he was released by the franchise at the conclusion of training camp. Days later, he landed with the Indianapolis Colts for the 2023 season.
Martin played out the 2024 campaign in Chicago, leading him to his new home in Washington.
