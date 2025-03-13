Commanders bringing back promising starting defender on one-year deal
After signing wide receiver Noah Brown, the Washington Commanders have returned another Noah for the 2025 season. According to Ian Rapoport, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene has signed a one-year contract with the team.
This marks Igbinoghene’s second straight one-year deal with Washington. He first joined the Commanders last season, reuniting with head coach Dan Quinn, who was the defensive coordinator in Dallas in 2023 when Igbinoghene played for the Cowboys.
Igbinoghene entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2020. A two-year starter at Auburn, he initially played wide receiver before transitioning to cornerback, which ultimately led to his first-round selection.
He signed a four-year, $11.25 million rookie contract with Miami, including a $5.74 million signing bonus. However, his time with the Dolphins was underwhelming, and the team declined his fifth-year option, making him a free agent in 2024.
Miami traded Igbinoghene to the Cowboys in exchange for cornerback Kelvin Joseph, but he struggled to find consistency in Dallas’ secondary. While he hasn’t lived up to his first-round pedigree, the Commanders see value in his athleticism and versatility.
With another chance in with the Commanders, Igbinoghene can carve out a bigger role in the secondary. He could become a key piece in the Commanders’ defensive rotation next season.
