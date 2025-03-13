Commander Country

Commanders bringing back promising starting defender on one-year deal

Washington Commanders have re-signed Noah Igbinoghene to a one-year contract, keeping him in the fold for the 2025 season.

Joanne Coley

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After signing wide receiver Noah Brown, the Washington Commanders have returned another Noah for the 2025 season. According to Ian Rapoport, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene has signed a one-year contract with the team.

This marks Igbinoghene’s second straight one-year deal with Washington. He first joined the Commanders last season, reuniting with head coach Dan Quinn, who was the defensive coordinator in Dallas in 2023 when Igbinoghene played for the Cowboys.

Igbinoghene entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2020. A two-year starter at Auburn, he initially played wide receiver before transitioning to cornerback, which ultimately led to his first-round selection.

Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) runs with the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

He signed a four-year, $11.25 million rookie contract with Miami, including a $5.74 million signing bonus. However, his time with the Dolphins was underwhelming, and the team declined his fifth-year option, making him a free agent in 2024.

Miami traded Igbinoghene to the Cowboys in exchange for cornerback Kelvin Joseph, but he struggled to find consistency in Dallas’ secondary. While he hasn’t lived up to his first-round pedigree, the Commanders see value in his athleticism and versatility.

With another chance in with the Commanders, Igbinoghene can carve out a bigger role in the secondary. He could become a key piece in the Commanders’ defensive rotation next season.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

