Starting WR returning to Washington Commanders on $4.5 million deal
Noah Brown is returning to the Washington Commanders for another season. They signed the wide receiver to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, according to a report from Adam Schefter.
Brown made a name for himself last season with one of the most memorable plays in franchise history. On October 27, he hauled in a 52-yard Hail Mary from quarterback Jayden Daniels as time expired, giving the Commanders an 18–15 win over the Chicago Bears. The play, widely considered the "Miracle Hail Mary," helped cement the team's rise.
Brown caught 35 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown in 2024, his first season with the Commanders. He logged 56 targets in 11 games, continuing a productive stretch after a slow start to his career. Since 2022, he has started 29 games after just five in his first four seasons. His previous season with the Houston Texans was considered his best, where he caught 33 passes for 567 yards and two scores in 10 games.
Over his career, Brown has totaled 150 catches for 2,000 yards. He originally entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 and played there through 2022 before joining the Texans in 2023.
The one-year deal gives Brown another shot at establishing himself as a long-term piece in Washington's offense. With Daniels heading into his second year and the Commanders looking to build on last season's momentum, Brown's return strengthens a receiving corps that now includes Deebo Samuel, acquired via trade from the 49ers, and No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin.
