Commanders re-sign key defensive player on one-year deal
The Washington Commanders have gotten off to a strong start in free agency, namely through the trade market after acquiring wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Commanders are adding talent from the outside but they've also done a job of retaining many of their own free agents.
Head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels have their eye sights on another deep postseason run and potentially winning it all after coming so close to the Super Bowl last season.
READ MORE: Commanders owner Magic Johnson reveals meeting with QB Jayden Daniels
On Thursday, Washington agreed to a one-year deal with veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Day, locking in his first return for the 2025 campaign, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Day initially joined the Commanders' practice squad following training camp cuts last season. He was promoted to the active roster on October 16 and ended up playing an important role while Jonathan Allen missed the bulk of the regular season due to a partially torn pectoral muscle.
In total, Day appeared in 12 games off the bench, totaling a career-high 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass deflection. He saw action in all three of Washington's playoff games, recording one tackle.
With Jonathan Allen moving on to the Minnesota Vikings, Day will likely be called upon again next season to contribute alongside Daron Payne and Jer'Zhan Newton. The Commanders have made multiple changes to their defensive front, signing veterans such as Eddie Goldman, Javon Kinlaw, and Deatrich Wise.
Day is gearing up for his tenth season at the professional level. He was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
The 30-year-old has bounced around with six teams during his time in the NFL. He's suited up for the Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Commanders.
Day has appeared in 85 total games, making four starts. He's totaled 108 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one fumble recovery, and eight pass deflections.
READ MORE: Ravens offensive player rejected Commanders' offer that was $4+ million more
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders retain key piece for 2025 season
• 2-time Super Bowl champion leaving Patriots for Commanders
• Commanders fans react to huge signing from Saints
• A second former Commanders' cornerback is headed to Los Angeles