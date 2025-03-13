Commanders fans react to huge signing from Saints
The Washington Commanders have bolstered their defense with their latest move, signing former Saints star Will Harris in a deal that adds experience and versatility to the secondary.
Commanders fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many praising Harris’ physicality and leadership as key additions to the defense.
Here are some Washington fan reactions on X from this latest signing:
Commanders Fans Celebrate Will Harris Trade
With the Commanders bringing in Will Harris, fans will be eager to see how his presence strengthens the defense as the team continues its push toward championship contention.
Washington will also have opportunities to make additional roster moves as Free agency has officially kicked off.
