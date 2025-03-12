A second former Commanders' cornerback is headed to Los Angeles
When the Washington Commanders drafted cornerback Benjamin St-Juste from the University of Minnesota, there was hope he'd develop into a starter who could help hold down the defense for years to come.
He started three games in that rookie 2021 seasons, then 12 more in 2022, establishing himself a riser on a Commanders defense that was expected to take a step forward after that.
But then 2023 came, and St-Juste wasn't the only one to go down with the sinking ship that was Washington football at the time. While the franchise rejuvinated itself in 2024, St-Juste couldn't quite rise with it, and becuase of that, it was all but a foregone conclusion he would not be back in 2025. An assumption that became fact on Wednesday.
St-Juste's agent Mike McCartney of Vayner Sports took to social media himself to break the news that the cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
After spending four years with the Commanders, St-Juste leaves with 45 career starts and one interception. Still, turning 28 in September, the corner has time to continue growing his NFL game.
He'll now share a city with another former Washington cornerback, Emmanuel Forbes, who was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams last year after being waived by the team.
