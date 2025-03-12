2-time Super Bowl champion leaving Patriots for Commanders
Things are getting active in the DMV.
The Washington Commanders were likely to be one of the most active teams this free agency period as they had the second-most free agents on their roster before Monday's legal tampering period began, and boy have they gone to work.
Washington got close to the Super Bowl a season ago, and if it weren't for their NFC East foes, the Philadelphia Eagles, they likely could have gone all the way. As it turns out, however, that wasn't the case, but the Commanders are hot on the Eagles' heels and have made a ton of moves to close the gap.
Teams are now able to officially sign players to contracts as the new league year has officially begun and in a late announcement on Wednesday, the Commanders are bolstering their secondary - an area they struggled in in 2024 - by coming to a one-year agreement with two-time Super Bowl champion cornerback Jonathan Jones.
Jones, who has been with the Patriots since going undrafted out of Auburn in 2016, won two Super Bowls with the greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady, in 2016 and 2018. Jones has seen action in pretty much every game since his entrance into the league but never really started more than half a season until the 2022 season.
The Commanders are smart in bringing in a veteran presence such as Jones, who will likely command a starting position to help turn around a passing defense that struggled mightily a season ago. Jones will likely fit well into head coach Dan Quinn's defense as he is a physical player who plays the ball well, creating and coming away with turnovers in the process.
Throughout his nine-year NFL career, Jones has started a total of 71 games and compiled 436 tackles (four for loss), 11 interceptions (one for a touchdown), 10 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 2.5 sacks.
READ MORE: Former Commanders LB signs with NFC West team in free agency
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders sign 10-year veteran, D.C. native to deal in free agency
• OFFICIAL: Commanders trade for 49ers star WR Deebo Samuel
• Commanders re-sign award-winning QB to backup Jayden Daniels