Former owner Dan Snyder ‘hates’ how successful Commanders have been this season
The Washington Commanders are just one win away from reaching Super Bowl LIX as they prepare to face their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday.
This remarkable turnaround for the franchise can largely be credited to quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall draft pick, and head coach Dan Quinn, who have transformed the Commanders into legitimate contenders for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans next month.
However, not everyone is thrilled about the success in Washington—especially not their former owner, Dan Snyder.
Snyder, who owned the team from 1999 until mid-2023, has reportedly expressed disdain for the Commanders’ resurgence. According to an ESPN report, an associate who was with Snyder at a dinner in London, where he now resides, remarked that he "f---ing hates" seeing the team thrive without him.
Snyder sold the franchise for a record $6 billion to Josh Harris and a group of investors that includes David Blitzer and NBA legend Magic Johnson. The sale came after intense pressure stemming from allegations of workplace misconduct, a toxic organizational culture, and an NFL investigation that corroborated these claims.
Although Snyder resisted selling the team, mounting tension with other NFL owners and public scrutiny left him with little choice. Reports from 2022 even suggested Snyder claimed to have damaging information on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other owners, including Jerry Jones. Despite these claims, the sale proceeded, with Harris quickly implementing a new vision for the organization.
Under the leadership of general manager Adam Peters and with standout performances from Daniels, the Commanders posted a 12-5 record this season, earning a wild card berth. Their playoff run has been nothing short of spectacular, including a stunning 45-point outing in the upset over the top-seeded Detroit Lions. Now, the team is aiming for its first Super Bowl appearance since 1991, when Washington capped off a dominant 14-2 season with a championship.
Meanwhile, Snyder seems to be distancing himself from the U.S. sports landscape. He has reportedly sold most of his American real estate and is eyeing ownership of a Premier League soccer club. According to ESPN, sources close to Snyder say he is "in denial" about the circumstances that led to his departure from the NFL and described his current state as one of "sadness—for himself."
As the Commanders prepare to face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday at 3 p.m., their future looks brighter than ever under this new regime. For Snyder, however, the success of his former franchise appears to be a bitter pill to swallow.
