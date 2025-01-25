Commanders' Defense Looking to Build Off Five Takeaway Performance
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders' defense came together in the preseason camps and practices under the spirit of becoming hunters of the football.
After 17 regular season games that same Commanders defense had taken the ball from opponents just 17 times, an easy average of one per game. For a squad that lived by the motto 'Ball is Life' there wasn't a lot to brag about in that department.
That changed in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, however, after Washington stole five possessions from the Detroit Lions in what finished as a two-score victory.
"I think it was good for us to go out there and be able to play as dominant as we did. Of course, there are some things that we could continue to clean up, but I think just being able to create five turnovers is huge," cornerback Mike Sainristil said about the defense's performance, one he himself contributed two interceptions toward. "It's one of the things that we preach here is the ball is life. And for us to finally be able to put together a performance where we're able to create that many turnovers in the game, it was fun to be a part of and I think that we can continue doing that moving forward."
While the Commanders ranked 20th in the league in total takeaways during the regular season, the Lions ranked sixth-best in protecting the ball. This weekend, against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington defense will be trying to victimize an offense that matched the giveaway rate Detroit did, but that also hasn't turned the ball over once yet this postseason.
Sainristil praised the Eagles' playmakers, especially at running back, but also said he felt his unit would be able to put themselves in good positions to come away with some takeaways again.
It would certainly be beneficial, as it is in any contest, but especially in this one. During the regular season Philadelphia won the turnover battle against the Commanders with a +4 advantage, though Sainristil and his teammates did get two in the last meeting.
Underdogs for the third-straight week the team takes the stance that they don't let the outside noise impact how they view themselves. Another win this weekend, however, and that outside view may catch up a bit to the internal one.
"I think we're underestimated because teams just might think that they are better than us; we're a newer team or whatever that is," Sainristil says. "And as you see it right there on the wall, 'Anybody, Anywhere, Anytime,' and that's just we believe in who we say we are and that's all that matters."
